Stu Borman’s article “Carbon Dioxide Hydrogenated to Methanol on Large Scale” (C&EN, March 28, page 7) states that “practical catalysts capable of making this reaction [CO2 to methanol] happen on an industrial scale have been unavailable.”
Nobel Laureate George Olah and Carbon Recycling International (CRI) would probably disagree with that statement. Olah has been advocating for a “methanol economy” for decades, and in recognition of his efforts, CRI has co-run an Icelandic methanol plant named after Olah since 2012. The plant produces several million liters per year of methanol by reacting CO2 with H2.
Fred Zoepfl
Ashburn, Va.
