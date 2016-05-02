Mexican explosion toll reaches 32

The death toll from an April 20 explosion at a vinyl chloride plant in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, has climbed to 32. The plant’s partners, Mexichem and state oil company Pemex, initially reported three dead from the blast. However, the grim tally increased over the next few days as specialized canine units explored the interior of the plant where the blast occurred. All workers who reported to the plant that day have been accounted for, the companies say. Officials who are investigating the cause of the explosion have so far only stated that a leak likely contributed to the disaster.
