Re: Nobel snubs

For the use of NMR in organic chemistry alone, Jack Roberts deserves the Nobel Prize and should have been awarded it many years ago.
David Schuster via C&EN’s website
Raymond Lemieux of the University of Alberta could have been awarded the Nobel for his advances in the area of carbohydrate chemistry. He was fighting a lone battle in this area, and we now know that carbohydrates are one of the most important areas from chemistry to biology to vaccine development!
Shankaran. K via C&EN’s website
Very interesting theme for the History of Chemistry Division. I would (tentatively) suggest a provocative follow-up symposium on Nobel Laureates who should not have been awarded the prize.
Paul J. Karol via C&EN’s website
There is a great quote from physicist Freeman Dyson who was left out of the Nobel Prize for quantum electrodynamics, mainly because including him among the three well-deserved winners would have exceeded the limit on the number of awards for a single prize. When asked in his later years whether he resented being left out, his reply was “It is better to be asked why you did not win a Nobel Prize than to be asked why you did.”
Ronald Lawler via C&EN’s website
