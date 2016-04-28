Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sanofi makes a bid for Medivation

CEO hoping to revitalize Sanofi's oncology business

by Lisa M. Jarvis
April 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Brandicourt
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sanofi
A photo of Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt.
Credit: Sanofi

Attempting to bolster its oncology franchise, Sanofi has made an unsolicited offer worth $9.3 billion to acquire the cancer-focused biotech firm Medivation.

Medivation’s one approved drug is Xtandi, an androgen receptor inhibitor approved in 2012 to treat prostate cancer. Last year, Medivation reaped $943 million in collaboration revenue related to Xtandi.

In recent weeks, rumors had grown rampant that multiple companies—notably AstraZeneca and Amgen—were courting Medivation. Just days before Sanofi’s offer, Leerink stock analyst Geoffrey Porges predicted the winner would pay between $55.00 and $70.00 per share for Medivation—well above Sanofi’s $52.50-per-share bid.

In a letter, Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt says he made multiple overtures to his Medivation counterpart, David Hung, in the past month, all of which were rebuffed. According to the letter, the French pharma firm decided to take its case public after not getting a response from an April 15 acquisition proposal.

Since taking over as CEO a year ago, Brandicourt has been on a mission to reinvigorate Sanofi’s oncology business. “As we aim to further develop our capabilities in this important area, we believe that Medivation represents a very strong fit,” he wrote.

Brandicourt will likely need to work harder—and pony up more cash—to win over Medivation. RBC Capital Markets analyst Simos Simeonidis told investors that the price tag is likely to rise given that Medivation is the rare independent, cancer-focused biotech company with an oral drug for a sizable patient population. Moreover, Medivation recently acquired the PARP inhibitor talazoparib from BioMarin Pharmaceutical, potentially providing a second healthy revenue stream for an acquirer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Merck pays premium prices to acquire Prometheus Biosciences
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gilead’s $21 billion purchase of Immunomedics boosts ADC field
Gilead buys immuno-oncology-focused Forty Seven

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE