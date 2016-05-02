Shin-Etsu names new president

Yasuhiko Saitoh, 60, will become Shin-Etsu Chemical’s new president this summer. Currently head of Shin-Etsu’s U.S. polyvinyl chloride subsidiary, Shintech, Saitoh has held numerous positions at the Japanese firm since joining it in 1978. In a note to investors, Yoshihiro Azuma, an analyst at the investment bank Jefferies, called Saitoh’s appointment a “huge, huge positive.” Saitoh’s track record at Shintech, which is likely to be Shin-Etsu’s main profit driver for the next five years, has been “fantastic,” Azuma noted.
