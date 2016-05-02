Solar airplane resumes world tour

After being grounded for nine months following overheating of its lithium-ion batteries, the solar-powered airplane Solar Impulse 2 has taken off again on its round-the-world tour. With a new battery cooling system installed, it made the three-day flight from Hawaii’s Kalaeloa Airport to Moffett Field in Mountain View, Calif. In addition to solar panels, the plane boasts four motors and lightweight materials supplied by partners including Solvay and Covestro.
