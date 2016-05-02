Advertisement

Materials

Solar airplane resumes world tour

by Melody M. Bomgardner
May 2, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 18
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Solar Impulse
The Solar Impulse 2 plane flying over the Golden Gate Bridge.
Photo of the Solar Impulse plane over the Golden Gate Bridge.
Credit: Solar Impulse
The Solar Impulse 2 plane flying over the Golden Gate Bridge.

After being grounded for nine months following overheating of its lithium-ion batteries, the solar-powered airplane Solar Impulse 2 has taken off again on its round-the-world tour. With a new battery cooling system installed, it made the three-day flight from Hawaii’s Kalaeloa Airport to Moffett Field in Mountain View, Calif. In addition to solar panels, the plane boasts four motors and lightweight materials supplied by partners including Solvay and Covestro.

