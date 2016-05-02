Twist to supply DNA to Microsoft

The DNA synthesis start-up Twist Bioscience has reached an agreement to supply Microsoft with 10 million long oligonucleotides for encoding digital data. Twist says its silicon-based DNA synthesis technique presents the opportunity to store data in DNA instead of traditional storage media, which has a finite shelf life. Microsoft’s initial tests show that it can encode and recover 100% of the digital data from synthetic DNA, according to Microsoft researcher Doug Carmean.
