Umicore invests in battery materials

Umicore plans to spend more than $180 million over three years to triple capacity for nickel-manganese-cobalt cathode materials used in hybrid and electric vehicle batteries. The Belgian company says the project will take place at its facilities in Jiangmen, China, and Cheonan, South Korea, which it calls the world’s largest cathode materials plant. The capacity addition should start coming onstream in the second half of 2017, Umicore says, and be completed by the end of 2018.
