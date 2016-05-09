ACS Scholars program reaches fund-raising milestone

The ACS Scholars Program has surpassed $10 million in total contributions, thanks to donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations. The contributions have helped support nearly 2,500 underrepresented minority students pursuing a degree in the chemical sciences.
In addition to scholarships, ACS Scholars receive mentoring, networking, and internship opportunities to successfully complete their degree. To date, more than 250 ACS Scholars have earned a Ph.D., and another 200 are enrolled in Ph.D. programs.
A reception at the spring 2016 ACS national meeting in San Diego recognized individuals as ACS Scholars Endowment Founders for funding named scholarships. Gilead and Genentech were recognized as National Partners, and Merck & Co. was recognized as a Sustaining Partner for multiyear pledges of scholarship support.
To learn more about the ACS Scholars Program, visit acs.org/future.
