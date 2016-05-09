Making cosmetic claims that stick

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 9, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 19

How scientists and the tools they wield can distinguish compelling, justifiable cosmetic claims from empty promises

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 19
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Consumer Products

Making cosmetic claims that stick

How scientists and the tools they wield can distinguish compelling, justifiable cosmetic claims from empty promises

Top 50 U.S. chemical producers of 2015

Low oil prices took a bite out of chemical sales, and deal-making reshuffled C&EN’s annual ranking

Uphill climb for biogas in Asia

Despite strong governmental support, the renewable energy source faces technological challenges before it can take hold

  • Biological Chemistry

    Showcasing natural products in the gardens they come from

    Two exhibits in the UC Davis Arboretum educate visitors about chemicals found in plants

  • Business

    Biobased chemical start-ups seek niche in Europe

    Young firms are bullish but must combat low oil prices, paucity of funding, and rising global competition

  • Physical Chemistry

    Boiling water may cause Martian sand slides

    Experiments offer new explanation for mysterious features on surface of Mars

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Simple treatment improves perovskite films

Improved perovskite films start with low-quality foundation Simple gas treatments can bolster the stability of light-absorbing materials

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT