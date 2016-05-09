Making cosmetic claims that stick

May 9, 2016 Cover
How scientists and the tools they wield can distinguish compelling, justifiable cosmetic claims from empty promises
Low oil prices took a bite out of chemical sales, and deal-making reshuffled C&EN’s annual ranking
Despite strong governmental support, the renewable energy source faces technological challenges before it can take hold
Two exhibits in the UC Davis Arboretum educate visitors about chemicals found in plants
Young firms are bullish but must combat low oil prices, paucity of funding, and rising global competition
Experiments offer new explanation for mysterious features on surface of Mars
Improved perovskite films start with low-quality foundation Simple gas treatments can bolster the stability of light-absorbing materials