ACS News

ACS honors support for science education

by Linda Wang
May 9, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 19
Most Popular in ACS News

The ACS Office of Public Affairs recognized Rep. Richard Hanna (R-N.Y.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) with its 2016 ACS Citation for Leadership in Public Policy award during a reception on Capitol Hill on April 20.

“Tonight’s honorees have been strong advocates for science education. Over the years, their work has consistently demonstrated that science education plays a critical role in improving both people’s lives and the public welfare,” said ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly during opening remarks. Both were “instrumental in adding STEM-focused language to the Every Student Succeeds Act, which was signed into law in December.”

Hanna chairs the House of Representatives Small Business Subcommittee on Contracting & Workforce. He is also cochair of the STEM Education Caucus. Murray is ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee.

The event was held in conjunction with an undergraduate poster session organized by the Council on Undergraduate Research.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

