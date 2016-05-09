ACS honors support for science education

The ACS Office of Public Affairs recognized Rep. Richard Hanna (R-N.Y.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) with its 2016 ACS Citation for Leadership in Public Policy award during a reception on Capitol Hill on April 20.
“Tonight’s honorees have been strong advocates for science education. Over the years, their work has consistently demonstrated that science education plays a critical role in improving both people’s lives and the public welfare,” said ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly during opening remarks. Both were “instrumental in adding STEM-focused language to the Every Student Succeeds Act, which was signed into law in December.”
Hanna chairs the House of Representatives Small Business Subcommittee on Contracting & Workforce. He is also cochair of the STEM Education Caucus. Murray is ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee.
The event was held in conjunction with an undergraduate poster session organized by the Council on Undergraduate Research.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter