Alice Lawson

Lawson, 70, died on Oct. 23, 2015, in Chicago.
“Alice excelled in science and math before STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) was an acronym. Earning a degree in chemistry, as well as an M.B.A, Alice valued education and set a high standard for her six younger siblings, who all became successful in science and business. As a chemist, Alice worked at many of the largest companies in food, personal care, and most recently in medical devices. In her spare time, Alice loved to travel the world and ski with her African-American ski club, the Sno-Gophers.”—Chris Latoz, colleague
Most recent title: senior stability specialist, Hollister
Education: B.S., chemistry, North Carolina Central University, 1967; M.B.A., marketing, Illinois Institute of Technology, 1996
Survivors: brothers, Norman Baylor, Martin Baylor, and Ulysses; sister, Geri Fields
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter