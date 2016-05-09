Applications sought for P3 partnership award

Applications are being accepted for the Partners for Progress & Prosperity (P3)Award, established in 2014 to encourage and recognize excellent partnerships between industry, academia, government, small business, and/or other organizations. The awards are given on a rolling basis by ACS local sections, ACS international chapters, and ACS regional meetings.
The partnerships should improve the public perception and appreciation for chemistry, promote career advancement opportunities and/or supporting entrepreneurship in the chemistry enterprise, advance advocacy efforts with government and other thought leaders, and/or support STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).
The deadline for receipt of nominations should be at least six weeks before the annual ACS Local Section Awards program/event or the start of each regional meeting. For international chapters, the nominations are due six weeks before the fall ACS national meeting.
For more information, tinyurl.com/z92buqt.
