Careers

Applications sought for P3 partnership award

by Linda Wang
May 9, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 19
Applications are being accepted for the Partners for Progress & Prosperity (P3)Award, established in 2014 to encourage and recognize excellent partnerships between industry, academia, government, small business, and/or other organizations. The awards are given on a rolling basis by ACS local sections, ACS international chapters, and ACS regional meetings.

The partnerships should improve the public perception and appreciation for chemistry, promote career advancement opportunities and/or supporting entrepreneurship in the chemistry enterprise, advance advocacy efforts with government and other thought leaders, and/or support STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

The deadline for receipt of nominations should be at least six weeks before the annual ACS Local Section Awards program/event or the start of each regional meeting. For international chapters, the nominations are due six weeks before the fall ACS national meeting.

For more information, tinyurl.com/z92buqt.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

