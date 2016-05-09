Bind Therapeutics files for bankruptcy

Bind Therapeutics, an oncology nanomedicine drug discovery company, and its affiliate Bind Biosciences Security Corp., have filed a reorganization petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. CEO Andrew Hirsch says the filing will give the firm time to reorganize while continuing collaborations with Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Financial backers for the firm include David H. Koch’s DHK Investment and Polaris Partners.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter