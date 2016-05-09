Nova Chemicals and Dow Chemical plant accidents led to two deaths. At Nova’s Joffre, Alberta, site, a contractor working on a stationary crane at a polyethylene expansion project suffered trauma when he “came in contact with equipment.” Separately, a contractor was found unresponsive at Dow’s large Freeport, Texas, site and was later declared dead.

Chemours has confirmed that it will build a new plant at its Ingleside, Texas, facility to produce the low-global-warming air-conditioning refrigerant hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-1234yf. The $230 million plant will triple the firm’s current capacity and is expected to come on-line during the latter part of 2018.

BASF has sold its former sterols manufacturing facility in Pasadena, Texas, to Trecora Chemical, a maker of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. BASF closed the plant last year and shifted sterols products to its site in Boussens, France.

Syngenta has named J. Erik Fyrwald, 56, currently CEO of chemical distributor Univar, as its new CEO replacing interim CEO John Ramsay. Fyrwald, a former leader of DuPont’s agriculture and nutrition business, starts June 1 at Syngenta, which is being bought by ChemChina in a $43 billion deal.

AkzoNobel and agro-industrial cooperative Royal Cosum have formed a partnership to develop products from sugar-beet-derived cellulose. AkzoNobel will bring its cellulose chemical modification expertise to the effort.

Braskem has named Fernando Musa, 50, current head of Braskem America, as its new CEO. He is replacing Carlos Fadigas, 45, who has led the company since the end of 2010 and is now taking another position within the Odebrecht Group, the Brazilian conglomerate that controls Braskem.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

Hitachi Chemical has agreed to plead guilty and pay an as yet unspecified fine for fixing prices of electrolytic capacitors. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hitachi engaged in collusive and noncompetitive pricing practices for the capacitors used in electronic products including computers, televisions, and home appliances.