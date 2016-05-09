COMP names 2016 winners

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented several awards during the spring 2016 ACS national meeting in San Diego.
The OpenEye Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry helps new faculty members gain visibility within the COMP community. The winners are Christine Isborn, University of California, Merced; Shikha Nangia, Syracuse University; Remo Rohs, University of Southern California; and Ryan Steele, University of Utah. Each winner received a $1,000 prize.
The Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award for Graduate Students, cosponsored by Chemical Computing Group and COMP, recognizes outstanding research performance by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Tyler Hughes, Washington University in St. Louis; Jacob Faucheaux, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Michael Webb, California Institute of Technology; Hedieh Torabifard, Wayne State University; and Joshua Goings, University of Washington.
The winners each received $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s MOE (Molecular Operating Environment) software with a one-year license.
