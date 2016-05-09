Call for Nichols Medal nominations

The ACS New York Section is accepting nominations for the 2017 William H. Nichols Medal, which encourages original research in chemistry. The award is presented annually in recognition of an outstanding contribution in the field of chemistry, and it includes a $5,000 prize.
Nomination forms are available at tinyurl.com/jebuncg or by e-mailing njesper1@optonline.net. Nominations must be received by May 31.
