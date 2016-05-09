Carl M. Rodarty

Rodarty, 93, died on Aug. 19, 2015, in Ventura, Calif.
“Carl was a member of the University of Southern California men’s gymnastics team in college. He joined Aramco (Arabian American Oil Company) in 1947 and began working overseas. He met his late wife, Kaethe Brose of Bentheim, Germany, while crossing the English Channel. After a two-year courtship, they married in Bahrain. They spent 14 years in Saudi Arabia. While there, they adopted a Saluki hound and were among the first to bring this desert breed to the U.S. Carl and Kaethe traveled extensively and enjoyed taking a PanAmerican Around the World Clipper trip in 1951.”—family of Carl Rodarty
Most recent employer: Conoco
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, University of Southern California, 1943
Survivors: daughter, Laurie Rodarty-Ehrich; and one grandchild
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter