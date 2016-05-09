Chinese firm uses Invista process

Invista has licensed its process for manufacturing polytetramethylene ether glycol to Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry, enabling the Chinese firm to start up a 46,000-metric-ton-per-year production line last month. PTMEG, also known as polytetrahydrofuran, is used in the production of stretchy fibers such as spandex. Invista had previously licensed its process for producing butanediol to Blue Ridge.
