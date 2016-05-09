Advertisement

Education

Collaborative Opportunities Grants available

by Linda Wang
May 9, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 19
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Margaret Williams
Students make tie-dyed T-shirts at Bismarck Elementary School.
Students making tie-dyed T-shirts.
Credit: Courtesy of Margaret Williams
Students make tie-dyed T-shirts at Bismarck Elementary School.

The ACS Education Division is accepting applications for its Collaborative Opportunities Grants. Launched in 2015, these $1,000 to $2,500 grants are awarded to two-year colleges to support activities that help them build partnerships with industry, academia, government, or other groups in the chemical sciences.

Last year’s nine recipients included a collaboration between Lorain County Community College and start-up Cleveland Whiskey to evaluate new whiskey production methods; a project by California State University, Stanislaus, with nonprofit organization El Concilio, Modesto Junior College, and James C. Enochs High School to develop an interactive chemistry exhibit for Great Valley Museum; and a partnership between Mineral Area College and the Bismarck R5 School District, both in Missouri, to introduce more than 300 second-graders to basic atomic theory, atomic bonding, and physical versus chemical changes using a combination of traditional lecture, visual aids, and a tie-dyeing project (pictured).

The deadline to apply is June 13. For more information, visit cenm.ag/cogrant.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

