Collaborative Opportunities Grants available

The ACS Education Division is accepting applications for its Collaborative Opportunities Grants. Launched in 2015, these $1,000 to $2,500 grants are awarded to two-year colleges to support activities that help them build partnerships with industry, academia, government, or other groups in the chemical sciences.
Last year’s nine recipients included a collaboration between Lorain County Community College and start-up Cleveland Whiskey to evaluate new whiskey production methods; a project by California State University, Stanislaus, with nonprofit organization El Concilio, Modesto Junior College, and James C. Enochs High School to develop an interactive chemistry exhibit for Great Valley Museum; and a partnership between Mineral Area College and the Bismarck R5 School District, both in Missouri, to introduce more than 300 second-graders to basic atomic theory, atomic bonding, and physical versus chemical changes using a combination of traditional lecture, visual aids, and a tie-dyeing project (pictured).
The deadline to apply is June 13. For more information, visit cenm.ag/cogrant.
