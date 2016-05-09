Douglas D. Jenson

Jenson, 58, died on May 12, 2015, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
“Doug was actively involved in his community. He was a member of the Eastern Idaho Photographic Society. He administered many HAM radio tests for HAM radio licenses. Doug was an avid “rut nut” and a longtime member of the Oregon-California Trails Association (OCTA). He served as president and as vice president of the Idaho chapter of OCTA at various times, and also served on the national board of the organization. Doug loved to be outdoors. He was known for hiking, biking, mountain climbing, rock climbing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and backpacking. He dearly loved his family and his dogs.”—Kathryn Jenson, wife
Most recent title: senior scientist, Idaho National Laboratory
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1981; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, Brigham Young University, 1989
Survivors: wife, Kathryn; daughters, Laura Kohler and Melanie Judd; and three grandchildren
