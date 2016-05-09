German Chemical Society hosts ACS Northeastern Section Younger Chemists Committee

A delegation of 13 students, accompanied by industry chemists, traveled to Kiel, Germany, on March 12–20 as part of an annual exchange program between the German Chemical Society Younger Chemists Committee and the ACS Northeastern Section Younger Chemists Committee. Now in its 16th year, the weeklong program includes visits to local laboratories, tours of local companies, presentations at a regional student research conference, networking events, and sightseeing. Its aim is to provide German and American chemistry students with cultural and professional development experiences abroad. Shown here, the delegation tours the analytical contract research organization LUFA-ITL (part of Agrolab Group) in Kiel.
