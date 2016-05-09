Hackerman Award to Christopher Ellison

Christopher J. Ellison, an associate professor of chemical engineering at the University of Texas, Austin, is the 2016 recipient of the Welch Foundation’s Hackerman Award in Chemical Research. The $100,000 prize, named in honor of academic scientist Norman Hackerman, is awarded annually to recognize a young scientist conducting basic chemistry research in Texas.
Ellison is best known for his work on producing safer flame retardants for use on manufactured materials, such as the flexible foam in couches and mattresses.
