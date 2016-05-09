John R. Stemniski

Stemniski , 82, died on Jan. 28, in Swampscott, Mass.
“My brother was very proud of the work he did at Draper. He worked on projects for major missile systems, researched new materials for NASA, and was active in searching for alternatives to chlorofluorocarbons in guidance system technology. He traveled the world as a member of the United Nations Environment Programme, helping to reduce CFC emissions and phase out ozone depleting chemicals worldwide. He was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins fan, holding season tickets to each for many years.”—Michael Stemniski, brother
Most recent title: staff chemist, C.S. Draper Co.
Education: B.S., chemistry, Fordham University, 1955; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University, 1959
Survivors: wife, Dorothy; sons, Mark, John, and Peter; and two grandchildren
