Lauri Vaska

Vaska, 90, died on Nov. 15, 2015, in Basking Ridge, N.J.
“Over his career, Vaska published roughly 80 journal articles on the coordination chemistry of transition metals, homogeneous catalysis, and both organometallic and bioinorganic chemistry. He discovered Vaska’s Complex and the main reactions of oxidative addition, a process that is central to homogeneous catalysis in organometallic chemistry. In addition, he demonstrated a number of important substituent effects on oxidative addition, such as the greater reactivity of Ir(I) versus Rh(I), and the stabilization of oxidative adducts by iodide versus chloride.”—Marcus Vaska, son
Most recent title: professor emeritus, Clarkson University, Potsdam, N.Y.
Education: Vordiplom (equivalent to B.S.), chemistry, University of Gottingen, Germany, 1949; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, University of Texas, 1956
Survivors: sons, Andres, Marcus, Matt, and Paul; daughter, Kristina Vaska-Haas
