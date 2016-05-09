Linde to develop new helium field

Expanding access to helium, which has been in short supply in recent years for scientific instrument users, Linde signed an agreement to design and construct a helium extraction and process plant in South Africa. The unit should be ready to extract helium in 2018 from a new field with 700 million m3 of natural gas and helium reserves now under development by energy firm Renergen. Although natural gas typically has concentrations of helium up to 1%, the gas from the new field contains the element in concentrations of up to 4%, Linde says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter