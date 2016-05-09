Merck KGaA expands in U.S. and France

Germany’s Merck says it will increase capacity for its viral and gene therapy products in Carlsbad, Calif. The expansion, done under FDA’s current Good Manufacturing Practice regimen, will incorporate single-use reactors for clinical and commercial bulk drug production, and should be completed this year. Meanwhile, at its biodevelopment center in Martillac, France, the company is increasing use of single-use bioreactors with the addition of a 2000 L Mobius reactor, a technology that the company manufactures.
