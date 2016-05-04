Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Nobel Laureate Harry Kroto dies at 76

Codiscoverer of the buckyball was also known for his efforts in science advocacy

by Bethany Halford
May 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anne Purkiss
Chemistry Nobel Laureate Harold W. Kroto
Photograph of Harold W. Kroto.
Credit: Anne Purkiss
Chemistry Nobel Laureate Harold W. Kroto

Harold W. Kroto, a chemist and science advocate who shared the 1996 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, passed away on April 30.

Kroto, along with Richard Smalley and Robert Curl, garnered the Nobel Prize for the discovery of buckminsterfullerene—a soccer-ball-shaped molecule of 60 carbon atoms also known as a buckyball. The discovery was greeted with both enthusiasm and skepticism, noted the Nobel Prize committee when announcing the 1996 prize: “No physicist or chemist had expected that carbon would be found in such a symmetrical form other than those already known.”

After winning the Nobel Prize, Kroto devoted much of his time to fostering the public’s understanding of science. In 1995, he helped establish the Vega Science Trust, a producer of television and Internet videos with the goal of providing “a brightly lit platform for scientists to communicate with an authentic voice directly to the public, without media interference, on topics that excite them and on issues that concern them,” he told C&EN in an interview in 2002. Later, Kroto founded the Global Educational Outreach for Science, Engineering & Technology initiative, or GEOSET, dedicated to collecting freely accessible online educational material.

“Harry very much became the embodiment of the hopes of Alfred Nobel, with a better, more peaceful world being brought about through the dissemination of science,” says Thomas Albrecht-Schmitt, a chemistry professor at Florida State University, where Kroto worked since 2004. “He had very high ideals and challenged everyone he engaged to discover what their own ideals are and to become better people.”

“My advice is to do something which interests you or which you enjoy,” Kroto wrote in his Nobel autobiography, “and do it to the absolute best of your ability. If it interests you, however mundane it might seem on the surface, still explore it because something unexpected often turns up just when you least expect it. With this recipe, whatever your limitations, you will almost certainly still do better than anyone else.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel Laureate Harry Kroto dies at 76
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
YouTube Chemistry
Martyn Poliakoff Rocks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE