Register for the DOC Graduate Research Symposium

The 2016 ACS Division of Organic Chemistry (DOC) Graduate Research Symposium (GRS) will be held at Bryn Mawr College on July 28–31. The symposium provides an opportunity for 50–75 graduate students in organic chemistry to interact with leaders from academia, industry, various funding agencies, and publishers at a single venue. For more details and nomination information, visit organicdivision.org/grs.
