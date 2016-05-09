Regulator hits Victrex monopoly

Victrex has settled with the Federal Trade Commission over what the regulator sees as the British polyether ether ketone (PEEK) producer’s monopolistic behavior. FTC says Invibio, the Victrex subsidiary that sells the high-end polymer for medical implants, maintained its commanding 90% market share by forcing customers to sign exclusive contracts. Competitors Solvay and Evonik were locked out of the market. In a statement, Victrex points out that it didn’t have to admit to breaking the law and it will not be subjected to fines or penalties. It will, however, have to permit competition under existing and future contracts.
