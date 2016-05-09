Solvay is selling South American unit

Solvay has agreed to sell its controlling 71% stake in South American polyvinyl chloride (PVC) maker Solvay Indupa to Brazilian chlorine maker Unipar Carbocloro in a transaction worth $202 million. The business operates two integrated polyvinyl chloride plants. Solvay tried to sell the business to Braskem in 2014, but Brazilian regulators nixed the transaction on the grounds that it would form a Brazilian PVC monopoly.
