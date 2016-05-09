UBS amasses fund for cancer research

UBS Wealth Management and its partner MPM Capital have raised $471 million for the UBS Oncology Impact Fund. Investments by the fund will go toward developing cancer therapeutics and at the same time will seek to generate positive social impacts and competitive returns. Besides investing in early-stage therapies, the fund and its returns will support academic oncology research and help improve access to cancer care in the developing world.
