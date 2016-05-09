Xiaoyuan Chen wins Bioconjugate Chemistry Lecturer Award

Xiaoyuan (Shawn) Chen, senior investigator and chief of the Laboratory of Molecular Imaging and Nanomedicine at the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging & Bioengineering, is the 2016 recipient of the inaugural Bioconjugate Chemistry Lecturer Award, jointly sponsored by Bioconjugate Chemistry and the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry.
The award recognizes Chen for his extensive contributions at the interface between chemistry, biology, and medicine that have helped define the field of nanomedicine. The award will be presented at the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
