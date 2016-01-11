Arthur C. Cope Award: Eric N. Jacobsen

Sponsor: Arthur C. Cope Fund
Citation: For his contributions, both fundamental and practical, to the fields of asymmetric catalysis and organic synthesis.
Current position: Sheldon Emery Professor of Chemistry, Harvard University
Education: B.S., chemistry, New York University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley
Jacobsen on his current scientific goals:“I am very excited about connecting the worlds of small-molecule and enzymatic catalysis in meaningful ways. I hope to discover small, synthetic catalysts that use enzymatic principles to do reactions that have thus far not been possible.”
What his colleagues say: “Jacobsen’s catalyst systems have been used widely in industry and academia, and the underlying concepts he has elucidated now serve to guide research throughout the world.”—Stephen L. Buchwald, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
