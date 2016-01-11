World Chemical Outlook

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 11, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 2

Forecast is for growth, but clouds loom in the form of China, Brazil, and Europe

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 2
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

World Chemical Outlook

Forecast is for growth, but clouds loom in the form of China, Brazil, and Europe

Designing Repeat Proteins

Computational design allows researchers to build structures that nature hasn’t yet tried

Chemical Employers To Face Tougher Worker Safety Penalties

OSHA is boosting civil fines and working with Department of Justice to expand criminal charges

  • Business

    Petra Pharma Is Unveiled

    Biotech: First company to launch out of Accelerator signals momentum in New York City

  • Business

    One Company’s Big Plans For Levulinic Acid

    GFBiochemicals bets it can crack open a new market with its thermochemical process

  • Business

    Finding New Homes For Old Chemicals

    Repurposed Materials, a surplus goods buyer, moves into an unfamiliar market

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Immune Cells And Flu Shot Reactions

Flu vaccine study correlates the activity of antibody-producing cells with short-term aches and fever

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT