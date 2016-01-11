Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Takahiko Akiyama

Sponsor: Arthur C. Cope Fund
Citation: For outstanding contributions to organic chemistry, in particular, in the development of chiral Brønsted acid catalysts.
Current position: professor of chemistry, Gakushuin University
Education: B.S., Ph.D., chemistry, University of Tokyo
Akiyama on his scientific mentor: “Professor Teruaki Mukaiyama, who was my Ph.D. adviser, is my scientific role model. He always stressed the importance of finding novel synthetic reactions from scratch rather than improving the known reactions.”
What his colleagues say: “On the basis of his established impact on the field of enantioselective organic synthesis and for his outstanding contributions to the field of organic chemistry, I can think of no other chemist in his age group more deserving of this prestigious award.”—Michael Krische, University of Texas, Austin
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter