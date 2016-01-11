Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Banner Year For New Drugs

by Marc S. Reisch
January 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

FDA approved 45 novel drugs in 2015, up from 41 in 2014 and the high for the past decade. From 2006 through 2015, FDA approved an average of 29 new pharmaceuticals each year. The agency says 14 of the new drugs approved were fast-tracked because they could address unmet medical needs. A group of 24 received priority reviews because they could potentially provide a significant advance in medical care. Targets for such treatment were reviewed within six months instead of the standard 10 months. Noteworthy approvals include Pfizer’s Ibrance to treat advanced metastatic breast cancer and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Praxbind to reverse adverse effects caused by the blood thinner dabigatran. About 47% of new drugs were approved to treat orphan diseases that affect 200,000 or fewer Americans. Among the approvals were Alexion’s Kanuma to treat lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, an inherited disorder that prevents the body from producing an enzyme for breaking down fats. Also approved was Orkambi, discovered by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, to treat cystic fibrosis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA approves DMD treatment from Italfarmaco
FDA approves Amtagvi, the first T-cell therapy for melanoma
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA gave its nod to 55 new drugs in 2023

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE