Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Evonik Industries is investing more than $50 million in a new specialty copolyester plant at its Witten, Germany, site. The resins are used in metal coatings such as coil coatings and the coatings for the inner lining of food cans.

Celanese and China’s Sichuan Wuliangye plan a joint venture to produce cellulose acetate-based specialty products including plastics and films. Under the agreement, Sichuan Wuliangye will contribute certain cellulose acetate production assets to the venture. Celanese will provide technology and know-how.

Gabriel Performance Products has acquired InChem’s phenoxy resins business, which is based in Rock Hill, S.C. Gabriel, a specialty chemical maker in Ashtabula, Ohio, recently acquired BASF’s Versamid line of polyamide curing agents used with solvent-borne epoxies.

Rodin Therapeutics and Biogen are joining to develop therapeutics for neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen will make up-front and milestone payments to Rodin and has an option to acquire the firm. Rodin also raised $17 million from a preferred stock sale to Biogen and venture capital firm Atlas Venture.

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Oncodesign have formed a partnership to develop macrocyclic compounds to treat cancer and other illnesses. The two will use Oncodesign’s platform for developing small macrocycles as well as its proprietary cancer pharmacology technologies. Oncodesign will receive an up-front payment of $3 million.

Merck KGaA, Pfizer, and Syndax have formed a partnership to evaluate the combination of avelumab, an investigational, fully human anti-PD-L1 1gG1 monoclonal antibody being developed jointly by the German firm and Pfizer with Syndax’s entinostat, an investigational small-molecule therapy targeting immune regulatory cells for treatment of ovarian cancer. Syndax will be responsible for conducting Phase I and II clinical trials.

Mimetas, a Netherlands-based biotechnology firm, will receive $1.6 million to develop an organ-on-a-chip model to predict the neurotoxic effects of chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A panel of experts, including from BASF, Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline, working under the aegis of the U.K.-based National Centre for the Replacement, Refinement & Reduction of Animals in Research, made the award.

Baxalta has partnered with Danish recombinant antibodies and antibody mixtures expert Symphogen to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics against six targets. Baxalta will pay Symphogen $175 million up front in exchange for exclusive options to complete development of and commercialize the six therapies following Phase I development at Symphogen.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Genentech to buy Regor’s CDK inhibitors
New protein degrader collaboration announced
Takeda inks two development pacts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE