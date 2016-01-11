C4 Launches, Makes Deal With Roche

C4 Therapeutics has launched from James E. Bradner’s lab at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute with $73 million in financing. The firm is developing Degronimids, small-molecule binders that target disease-causing proteins and facilitate their clearance from cells through the natural ubiquitin-proteasome system. The molecules offer a promising approach for previously undruggable proteins, it says. At the same time, C4 will work with Roche to develop Degronimids against unspecified targets. The deal could be worth more than $750 million.
