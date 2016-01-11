Charles River To Buy WIL Research

Charles River Laboratories has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ashland, Ohio-based WIL Research for $585 million in cash. WIL had sales last year of $215 million and provides safety assessment and contract development and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical firms. Charles River says the acquisition will enhance its position as an early-stage contract research organization, allow it to increase services to biotechnology clients, and expand its footprint in Europe, where WIL has operations in the Netherlands and France.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter