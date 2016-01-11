Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: David A. Spiegel

Citation: For pioneering work in the development of synthetic systems that modulate the human immune system.
Current position: professor of chemistry and pharmacology, Yale University
Education: A.B., chemistry, Harvard University; M.Phil., pharmacology, Yale University; Ph.D., chemistry, Yale University; M.D., medicine/psychiatry, Yale University
Spiegel on his scientific role model: “My grandfather, Harold N. Shapiro. He was a professor of mathematics at the Courant Institute of New York University for over 60 years, and his contributions spanned both pure and applied topics. He made science exciting to me from a very young age and was a wonderful human being. I’m honored that he and I coauthored a paper in 2013.”
What his colleagues say:“Dr. Spiegel is an exceptional candidate for this award because of his absolutely first-rate scholarship and high-impact research program at the interface between organic chemistry and immunobiology.”—Jonathan Ellman, Yale University
