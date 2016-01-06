Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

DuPont R&D Chief Details Research Role

Restructuring: Redesign is about efficiency, he says, not eliminating science

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 6, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SCIENCE CENTER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DuPont
DuPont’s Experimental Station in Wilmington, Del.
An aerial view of DuPont’s experimental station.
Credit: DuPont
DuPont’s Experimental Station in Wilmington, Del.

Doug Muzyka, DuPont’s chief science and technology officer, says the company’s reorganization of R&D in advance of its merger with Dow Chemical does not mean an end to corporate research at DuPont. But as pink slips drop on desks at the company, it is becoming clear that Central R&D is being severely truncated.

C&EN recently reported that DuPont will replace Central Research & Development with a new organization dubbed Science & Innovation. Concurrently, DuPont will eliminate 1,700 positions in its home state of Delaware, including researchers, as part of a $700 million cost-reduction program that will cut the company’s overall workforce by 10%.

Muzyka claims recent media reports have “mischaracterized” the changes at DuPont by maintaining that “corporately funded R&D is being completely eliminated or that the cost-reduction effort at DuPont is targeting R&D.”

However, according to a tally obtained by C&EN and unconfirmed by DuPont, of the 270 people working in Central R&D, 173 were laid off last week, 63 transferred to other DuPont businesses, and 34 were left in Science & Innovation.

As part of the R&D restructuring, Muzyka says, “we are redesigning the existing Central Research & Development operating model to assess and seed new, transformational science-based ventures as the next step in the evolution of corporately funded R&D for DuPont.”

The changes, he adds, will position the company for its merger with Dow and the subsequent breakup of the new DowDuPont into three firms.

Muzyka says the cuts are the result of “careful analysis of how we can improve the overall productivity of our R&D function company-wide.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Covestro to lay off 10% of workforce
DuPont readies a pension freeze
DuPont Cuts 2016 R&D Budget Ahead Of Merger With Dow Chemical

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE