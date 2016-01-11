Heroes Of Chemistry Open For Nominations

Nominations are being sought for the 2016 ACS Heroes of Chemistry awards, which recognize industrial chemical scientists whose work in chemistry or chemical engineering has led to the successful development of commercial products. Any private or publicly owned for-profit company may nominate an individual chemist, biochemist, chemical engineer, or team of scientists who played a vital role in the research and development of a commercial product that has had a dramatic impact on the welfare and progress of humanity. Nominees must demonstrate significant and lasting contributions through their work in chemistry. The deadline for submissions is March 21. Award recipients will be honored at the 2016 fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. For details, visit www.acs.org/heroes.
