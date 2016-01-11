Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Insoluble Catalyst Works Wonders

Green Chemistry: Chiral heterogeneous copper complex facilitates enantioselective silyl additions in water

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Copper-catalyzed silylation reaction in water.
A water-insoluble chiral copper catalyst manages to orchestrate asymmetric silyl additions in water.

A growing number of chemists are turning to water as an environmentally friendly alternative to standard organic solvents—water is abundant, inexpensive, nonflammable, and nontoxic. In one example, Shū Kobaya­shi and coworkers at the University of Tokyo have been exploring the use of nonimmobilized chiral heterogeneous catalysts in water. Although the catalysts are insoluble in water, they nevertheless can mediate reactions between lipophilic reagents. The Tokyo researchers have now paired copper acetylacetonate with a chiral bipyridine ligand for the enantioselective addition of silylboronates to a range of α,β-unsaturated acceptor molecules (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5b11418). The products feature a chiral silyl group, which is a convenient placeholder for a C–C or C–O bond that can be formed in later steps. The new reactions only proceed in water and don’t work in organic solvents when the catalyst or reactants are soluble. The team believes water plays a prominent role in constructing and stabilizing sterically confined, rigid transition states and accelerating subsequent protonation leading to the high yields and enantioselectivities.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Snagging the power of cyclic allene intermediates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Masked aldehyde makes mild radical reaction possible
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coupling phenols and allylic alcohols

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE