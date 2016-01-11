Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Lawrence T. Scott

by Linda Wang
January 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Citation: For pioneering research on the synthesis, properties, and chemical behavior of carbon-rich cyclic and polycyclic organic compounds.

Current position: professor emeritus, Boston College; adjunct professor, University of Nevada, Reno; visiting professor, Nagoya University

Education: A.B., chemistry, Princeton University; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Harvard University

Scott on his scientific role model:“My scientific role model is the late R. B. Woodward, my Ph.D. adviser at Harvard. The elegance and sheer beauty of his legendary total syntheses inspired countless chemists in my generation, and others who followed, to emulate his supreme mastery of the art form that he pioneered in chemistry. Furthermore, Woodward’s command of the English language and storytelling skills made his lectures mesmerizing and his published papers a joy to read. It terrified me to know that professor Woodward would be the first person to read my Ph.D. dissertation. Throughout my 44-year career as a university professor, I labored over every manuscript as though it would be read first by professor Woodward.”

What his colleagues say: “Larry Scott has blazed new trails in organic chemistry; his impact on the discipline has been exemplary. The significance of his creative and groundbreaking research and its potential benefits to society becomes more evident with each passing year during which the field of carbon-based materials continues to evolve and gain prominence.”—Amir Hoveyda, Boston College

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard Holm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Koji Nakanishi dies at age 93
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry: David R. Liu

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE