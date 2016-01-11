Advertisement

People

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Luis M. Campos

by Linda Wang
January 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 2
Citation: For pioneering work in the synthesis of functional organic materials that are capable of singlet fission, a key mechanism for third-generation solar cells.

Current position: assistant professor of chemistry, Columbia University

Education: B.S., chemistry, California State University, Dominguez Hills; Ph.D., chemistry and biochemistry, University of California, Los ­Angeles

Campos on what excites him:“Talking to my students and other scientists who do research outside of my field. I get excited with challenges that address multidisciplinary fields, where we contribute by designing organic materials that impact organic electronics or biomaterials.”

What his colleagues say: “Luis brings an innovative perspective to organic chemistry. Building on his strengths in physical organic chemistry, his research focuses on the synthesis of polymers for a diverse range of applications using nonconventional building blocks. He is the complete package—outstanding scholarship, groundbreaking research, inspiring teacher, and a true builder of the 21st-century chemistry community.”—Craig Hawker, University of California, Santa Barbara

