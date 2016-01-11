Millendo Licenses AstraZeneca Drug

Millendo Therapeutics, formerly known as Atterocor, has licensed a compound from AstraZeneca and raised new funding to advance research on treatments for orphan and specialty endocrine diseases. Millendo will license AstraZeneca’s AZD4901, a therapy for the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal disorder whose symptoms include infertility. In exchange, AstraZeneca will receive an undisclosed up-front payment from and take an equity stake in Millendo. Separately, Millendo raised $62 million from new and existing investors including Roche. A Roche representative will join Millendo’s board.
