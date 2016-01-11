Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

New Innovation Institutes Planned

by Andrea Widener
January 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The National Institute of Standards & Technology is issuing a call for two new manufacturing innovation institutes. These institutes will be part of the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation, which was proposed by President Barack Obama and funded by Congress. The network brings together industry, academic, and government researchers to work on important scientific challenges facing manufacturing. For each of the two new institutes, the government will provide $70 million over five years. That amount must be matched by private, nonfederal funding. “For the first time, the topic areas have not been chosen in advance but will depend on industry interests and input,” says Penny Pritzker, secretary of the Department of Commerce, which includes NIST. Even though NIST isn’t dictating the topic of these two new research centers, it has said biopharmaceutical manufacturing and robotics are two areas of interest. Federal awards have so far created seven innovation institutes on topics such as composites manufacturing, lightweight metals, and 3-D printing. NIST’s solicitation for new innovation institute proposals will be released later this month.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

President announces new manufacturing innovation institutes
Two Manufacturing Hubs Named
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Science Funding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE