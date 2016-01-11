Advertisement

Synthesis

Remotely Chiral Amines

Organic Synthesis: Technique provides first direct route to amines with chiral centers three or more carbon atoms away

by Stu Borman
January 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 2
[+]Enlarge
A single-step reductive relay hydroamination converts allylic starting materials to γ-chiral amines, in which the chiral center is remote from the amine C–N bond.
Reaction scheme showing copper hydride-catalyzed amination.
A single-step reductive relay hydroamination converts allylic starting materials to γ-chiral amines, in which the chiral center is remote from the amine C–N bond.

Amines with stereocenters three or four carbon atoms from the amine nitrogen atom, called γ- and δ-chiral amines, are important structural features in many drugs and natural products. So it would be nice if they were easy to make. But chemists have not been able to controllably add amines and other functional groups to positions more than one or two carbons from chiral centers without resorting to multistep procedures. Stephen L. Buchwald of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and coworkers have now devised a single-step reaction that creates γ-chiral amines from allylic alcohols, allylic esters, and allylic ethers and makes δ-chiral amines from allylic epoxides (Nat. Chem. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2418). The reaction can also be used to sequentially aminate substrates with more than one allylic group. The copper hydride-catalyzed procedure, which the MIT researchers call reductive relay hydroamination, works by installing an amino group three or four carbon atoms from one of the allylic starting material’s double-bonded carbons, which is converted to a chiral center as part of the reaction.

