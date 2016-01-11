Sanofi Ends Insulin Deal With MannKind

Sanofi has ended its license and collaboration agreement with MannKind after disappointing sales of the inhaled insulin product Afrezza. In August 2014, MannKind and Sanofi signed a $925 million deal to develop and commercialize Afrezza. The companies launched Afrezza in February 2015, but sales totaled only $5 million for the first nine months of 2015. MannKind had spent more than a decade and $2.6 billion to develop an inhaled insulin while many larger firms halted their attempts. The product will be transitioned back to MannKind, which is looking to find a new partner, marketing strategy, and pricing approach.
